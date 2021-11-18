IND vs NZ: List of records broken in 1st T20I
Image: Blackcaps/Twitter
Kl Rahul and Rohit Sharma now have the most fifty-plus T20I partnerships for India (12). The previous record was held by Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (11).
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Mark Chapman has become the first cricketer in the world to score T20I half-centuries for two countries (Hong Kong and New Zealand).
Image: Blackcaps/Twitter
Tim Southee has become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He surpassed Lasith Malinga with his 108th wicket.
Image: Blackcaps/Twitter
KL Rahul has become the third-highest run-getter for India in T20 internationals. He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to take the spot with 1,766 runs.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Trent Boult has become the fourth New Zealand bowler with 60-plus wickets in T20 internationals. Boult has 61 wickets in 42 games.
Image: ICC/Twitter