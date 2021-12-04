IND vs NZ: List of records made by Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel in 2nd Test
Image: bcci.tv
Ajaz Patel has become the third international cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble.
Image: bcci.tv
Ajaz Patel has become the first cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings away from home. No other international cricketer has achieved the feat in the past.
Image: bcci.tv
Ajaz Patel now has the best bowling figure (10/119) in Test cricket by a left-arm spinner. The previous best (9/127) was set by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath.
Image: bcci.tv
Ajaz Patel now has the best bowling figure by a New Zealand bowler in international cricket. He picked 10 wickets for 119 runs with an economy of 2.48.
Image: bcci.tv