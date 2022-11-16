Vidit Dhawan
Nov 16 ,2022
IND vs NZ: See pics of Hardik & Kane's unique photoshoot
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series, Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson featured in an interesting trophy photoshoot.
Image: Instagram@Blackcaps
The two were seen arriving for the trophy photoshoot on a 'crocodile' bike.
Image: Instagram@Blackcaps
Hardik and Williamson were also involved in another dramatic exchange when the latter saved the trophy from falling.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
Team India and New Zealand will compete against each other in a three-match T20I series.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The first T20I will take place on Friday, November 18, live from the Sky Stadium in Wellington.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The second T20I will take place on Sunday, November 20, live from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Meanwhile, the third and final T20I will take place on Tuesday, November 22, live from the McLean Park in Napier.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
In the absence of full-time Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will lead the side.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
As for New Zealand, Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
Following the T20I series, both sides will also compete against each other in an ODI series.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
