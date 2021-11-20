IND vs NZ: Top 5 records broken during 2nd T20I
Image: BCCI
Martin Guptill surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Guptill has 3248 runs from 107 innings.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma now has the joint-most 50+ scores in T20I cricket. He equalled Virat Kohli's record of 29 fifties in the shortest format.
Image: BCCI
Harshal Patel became the sixth-oldest T20I debutant for India at age 30. Rahul Dravid is the oldest T20I debutant for India. He had made his debut at age 38.
Image: BCCI
Martin Guptill has become the fourth batter to score 600+ runs in 2021. He is the joint-third highest T20I run-scorer this year with 627 runs.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma registered their 13th 50+ partnership on Friday. They now hold the record for the joint-most 50+ stands by a pair.
Image: BCCI