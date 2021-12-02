IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane hit the nets ahead of 2nd Test; See pics
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Team India skipper seen practising a cover drive shot ahead of the crucial 2nd Test against New Zealand.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Ajinkya Rahane smiles as he returns the ball back to the bowler, he will want to be in top shape ahead of the 2nd Test.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Mohammed Siraj was not part of the first Test but will be hoping for an opportunity in the second.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shubhman Gill did well in the first innings when he scored a half-century but was unable to replicate it in the second innings.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer was sensational in the first match when he scored a century and then a half-century.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara is seen here taking some batting tips as he prepares for the crucial second Test.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter