IND vs PAK: 5 Players to watch out for in Women's World Cup match
Image: PCB, PTI
Indian captain Mithali Raj will perhaps be the top player to watch out for as she has scored the most runs (7,623) in ODI in history.
Image: PTI
Javeria Khan is another play to track closely as she is Pakistan's top run-scorer in ODIs with 2,874 runs from 115 matches.
Image: ICC
Harmanpreet Kaur's ability to score big down the order will make her another player to watch out for as India will hope to post a big total against a Pakistan side.
Image: BCCI
Nida Dar is another player to look out for as, with 1,290 career runs and 74 wickets, she has proven herself as a quality all-rounder.
Image: ICC
Jhulan Goswami will be another player to watch out for as she is by far the best bowler in ODI cricket history according to stats, with 245 wickets, 65 wickets ahead of second-placed Cathryn Fitzpatrick.
Image: AP