IND vs SA 1st ODI: 6 reasons why India lost the plot in Paarl
Image: AP
India's middle-order collapsed again as Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored a combined total of 35 runs.
Image: AP
India brought in two spinners, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for the match but there were unable to do much damage.
Image: BCCI
Team India currently lacks a sixth bowler who can bring in much-needed change during the match.
Image: AP
After an excellent start to India's bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur were unable to keep up as they conceded 136 runs in total.
Image: BCCI
India's bowling lineup could not contain Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma as he scored a brilliant century.
Image: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
India's batting lineup just could not handle South Africa's bowling lineup as five of their bowlers grabbed at least a wicket.
Image: AP