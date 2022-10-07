Suraj Alva
Oct 07 ,2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Shubman Gill reaches major milestone, Shamsi registers unwanted record
Image: proteasmencsa/ Instagram/AP
The second string Team India led by Shikhar Dhawan started the ODI series against South Africa with a 9 run loss.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Shreyas Iyer batted beautifully to score 50 off 37 balls but could not stay till the end to finish the match.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls however his effort was not enough to take the team past the finish line.
Image: AP
The rain-affected nail-biting encounter also witnessed a couple of records getting broken.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Tabraiz Shamsi now has the record of conceding the most runs by a left-arm spinner in ODI innings. He gave 89 runs and took 1 wicket.
Image: proteasmencsa/ Instagram
South Africa achieved a big milestone in ODI cricket as they registered their 50th win over India.
Image: proteasmencsa/ Instagram
South Africa is now the fifth team in ODI history to defeat India at least 50 times.
Image: proteasmencsa/ Instagram
Shubman Gill may have failed to contribute with the bat but he became the fastest to reach 500 ODI runs for India.
Image: AP
