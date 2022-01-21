IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: 5 key changes expected in Playing XI
Given that Rohit Sharma will eventually return to join Dhawan at the top, KL Rahul could drop down the batting order and start with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the time being.
To address the middle-order batting woes, KL Rahul may drop Venkatesh Iyer and include Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI.
The over-reliance on Bumrah was clearly visible in the 1st ODI as the other two pacers failed to take wickets. To resolve the issue, Rahul may bring in Deepak Chahar for the 2nd ODI.
The spinners failed impress with their performance in the 1st ODI. However, given the spin-friendly conditions in the next two matches, Rahul may keep both spinners in the playing XI.
KL Rahul could bring in a sixth bowler for the second ODI and promote Shardul Thakur up the batting order in place of Venkatesh Iyer.
