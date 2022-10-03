Suraj Alva
Oct 03 ,2022
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli breaches 11,000 mark, Suryakumar equals KL Rahul's record
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Team India registered their maiden T20I series win against South Africa at home after a victory at Guwahati
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave a flying start to the team which ended with Team India scoring 237/3
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to feature in 400 T20 matches.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian player to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.
Image: AP
The former India skipper is the fourth batter to achieve the massive feat behind Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the third-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 T20I runs
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav raced to his half-century in 18 balls, becoming the joint-second-fastest Indian to do so along with KL Rahul.
Image: AP
