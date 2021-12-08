IND vs SA: 3 big-name players who could miss out on selection
Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the second Test match against NZ. The team cited injury as the reason but it could well be his low run-scoring streak in the past few months.
Cheteshwar Pujara is another one of those stalwarts who has been forced to fight for his place in the Test team. The batter has not produced a century in nearly 3 years.
The emergence of pace sensations like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna has put Ishant Sharma's place in the Test squad at risk. He is likely to miss out on selection for Tests against SA.
