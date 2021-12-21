IND vs SA: 3 biggest Test victories by Team India in South Africa
Image: AP
Back in 2006, India defeated South Africa by 123 runs, Sreesanth was the player of the match as he took five wickets in the first innings and three in the second.
Image: BCCI
India defeated South Africa by 87 runs back in 2011 as again the Indian bowlers ripped through the Proteas' batting lineup.
Image: AP
During the 2017-18 tour, India managed to win by 63 runs as Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the bowling lineup took out South Africa's dangerous batting lineup.
Image: BCCI