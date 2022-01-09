IND vs SA: 4 changes India could make for decisive 3rd Test vs South Africa
Image: BCCI
Skipper Virat Kohli is expected to play at Cape Town, after missing the 2nd Test due to back spasms. He might replace Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI for the 3rd Test.
Image: AP
Mohammed Siraj's injury cost India heavily in Johannesburg, and he might be replaced by Ishant Sharma in Cape Town.
Image: PTI
Rishabh Pant's poor form with the bat has added to India's middle-order woes in the first two matches of the IND vs SA Test series. Pant might be replaced by Wriddhiman Saha in the 3rd Test.
Image: BCCI
If India opt to go into the final Test of the series with fice pacers, Umesh Yadav might find himself in the playing XI after replacing Ashwin.
Image: BCCI