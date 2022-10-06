Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 06 ,2022
IND vs SA: 4 players who can make their debut in the 1st ODI including Ruturaj Gaikwad
Image: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad can make his debut in the 1st ODI. However, he is likely to be used in the middle order, as Shubman Gill opens alongside Shikhar Dhawan.
Image: BCCI
Gaikwad heads into the ODI series vs SA, after impressing everyone with his knocks for India A against New Zealand A.
Image: PTI
Rajat Patidar is also up for a debut, having played impressive knocks for India A last month.
Image: bcci.tv
Patidar memorably hit two centuries in the first-class games against New Zealand A.
Image: PTI
Bengal bowler Mukesh Kumar has also been included in India’s ODI squad against South Africa.
Image: PTI
The Bengal bowler also impressed selectors with his bowling efforts for India A and also in the Irani Trophy game for Rest of India.
Image: PTI
Shahbaz Ahmed is likely to make his ODI debut for India on Thursday, after being called up for the recently concluded T2OI series.
Image: bcci.tv
Ahmed has impressed with his show in the IPL for RCB and has recently displayed all-round brilliance in the domestic circuit.
Image: BCCI/IPL
