IND vs SA: 4 players who could make a comeback into the squad
Image: AP
Hanuma Vihari is currently the leading run-scorer for India A who are facing South Africa A in South Africa. He has scored 214 runs so far in the series, which includes three half-centuries.
Image: AP
Navdeep Saini is currently the leading wicket-taker in the India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test series. He has accounted for 10 wickets so far.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam/ Cricket South Africa
Abhimanyu Easwaran travelled to England with India earlier this year as a reserve batter. He may find himself in the Indian squad, as he has scored 186 runs for India A against South Africa A which includes one century and a half-century.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam/ Cricket South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan last played a Test match for India in 2018. However, looking at his current form, he might be one of the biggest players India would like to include in their squad for South Africa.
Image: BCCI