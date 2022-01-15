IND vs SA: 4 Reasons behind India's Test series loss to South Africa
Image: ICC/Twitter
India suffered too many batting collapses in the series which is one of the key reasons why South Africa won.
Taking advantage of their heights, SA pacers are able to extract more bounce off the pitch compared to their Indian counterparts.
Captain Virat Kohli highlighted after the match that Team India failed to capitalise on the momentum in crucial junctures, which cost them the game.
South Africa's bowling and batting were better than India's in the Test series, a point that was also highlighted by Kohli.
