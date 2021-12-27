IND vs SA: 5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in South Africa
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Mohammad Shami currently leads the wickets chart for Team India against South Africa with 21 wickets. The pacer with 15 wickets was the joint-highest wicket-taker during the 2018 series between two teams.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Ishant Sharma has visited South Africa thrice and ended up with 20 wickets making him the second most successful bowler.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Harbhajan Singh recently called time on his cricketing career. The off-spinner during his playing days spun a web around South Africa batsmen picking up 18 wickets in total.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa claiming AB de Villiers as his maiden scalp. The pacer finished the series with 14 wickets his most against the Proteas.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 wicket haul in 2 matches during the 2018 Test series was his best bowling performance. The pacer has since that series not donned the white jersey for Team India.
Image: ICC/ Twitter