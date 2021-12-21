IND vs SA: 5 highest Indian wicket-takers in South Africa
Anil Kumble has the most number of wickets for India picking up 45 wickets in 12 Tests. The former leg spinner has picked up wickets at an average of 32.02 and has1 a five-wicket haul.
Javagal Srinath has played just 8 Test against South Africa and has taken 43 wickets at an average of 25.27. The right-arm pacer also has 3 five-wicket hauls against Proteas.
Zaheer Khan has taken 30 wickets in 8 Test matches at an average of 35.60. His best bowling figures in an innings is 4/62 while in a match is 6/93.
S Sreesanth has bagged 27 wickets in 6 Tests at an average of 28.55. The pacer from Kerala also hs 2 five-wicket hauls against Proteas.
Mohammed Shami has taken 21 wickets in 5 Tests against South Africa at an average of 24.71. The pacer also has one five-wicket haul to his name.
