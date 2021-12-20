IND vs SA: 5 India players to watch out for during Test series against South Africa
R Ashwin has been outstanding for India, especially in Test Cricket this year having managed to pick 52 wickets in just 8 Tests.
Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength and has played a key role for India in Tests since his debut, stepping in the absence of key players
KL Rahul has been named India's Test vice-captain for the tour of South Africa. The player has been in fine form and will be vital for India's chances.
Jasprit Bumrah has been India's lead bowler for the last few years, the player is surely one to watch out for.
Virat Kohli has now gone two years without a Test Hundred and all eyes will be on him after the player was earlier axed from ODI captaincy.
