IND vs SA: 5 major talking points from Day 1 of 1st Test
Image: BCCI/Twitter
KL Rahul scored his 7th century in the first Test match against South Africa. It was the biggest highlight of the day.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Mayank Agarwal's controversial dismissal off Lungi Ngidi's bowling has been one of the major talking points from Day 1 of the first Test match.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Virat Kohli failed to convert yet another 30-plus score into a big knock as he played a poor shot to get dismissed.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara's poor run of form continued as he got dismissed for a duck. It became one of the major talking points from Day 1.
Image: AP
Ajinkya Rahane returned to making runs with a crucial 40 off 81 balls. His amazing knock was hailed by cricket pundits and fans alike.
Image: bcci.tv