IND vs SA: 5 Players who impressed in 2nd Test
Image: CSA
Shardul Thakur impressed one and all with his impressive bowling performance as he picked 7 wickets in South Africa's first innings.
Image: ICC
Keegan Petersen played a crucial 62-run knock to help South Africa achieve a lead in the first innings after the top-order was dismissed cheaply.
Image: CSA
Dean Elgar played an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in South Africa's second innings to help his side register the historic win in Johhanesburg.
Image: CSA
Temba Bavuma scored a crucial 51 runs in the first innings and then backed it up by hitting an unbeaten 23 runs in the final innings to help South Africa win.
Image: CSA
Stand-in captain KL Rahul played a gritty knock of 51 runs in India's first innings to help achieve a respectable total after the top-order fell early.
Image: BCCI