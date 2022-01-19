IND vs SA: 5 predicted records that could be broken in ODIs
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli is just one century away from becoming the second-highest century-maker in international cricket.
Image: BCCI
Tabraiz Shamsi needs 10 more wickets to complete 50 scalps in ODI cricket. He currently has 40 wickets in 30 matches.
Image: ICC
Yuzvendra Chahal is just three wickets away from completing 100 scalps in ODI format. He currently has 97 wickets in 56 matches.
Image: ICC
Quinton de Kock is just 152 runs away from surpassing Faf du Plessis in the list of South Africa's highest ODI run-scorers.
Image: ICC
Kohli is just 26 runs away from becoming India's second-highest run-maker against South Africa after Sachin Tendulkar.
Image: BCCI