IND vs SA: 5 Reasons behind India's defeat to South Africa in 2nd Test
Image: AP
India missed the services of their Test skipper Virat Kohli in the IND vs SA 2nd Test at Johannesburg, as he sat out due to back spasms. He is expected to be back in the squad for the Cape Town Test.
Image: AP
Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to provide a strong start to India at Johannesburg, which ultimately resulted in India's evident struggle against the Proteas bowling line-up.
Image: AP
Indian batting middle-order in the Johannesburg Test consisting of players like Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and others, failed to score runs during the match.
Image: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up only one wicket during the entire match, in the fourth innings. His absence in the wicket-takers list made a major difference for India in the match.
Image: BCCI
India's lethal pace duo Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked up a total of four wickets in both innings of the match. India would certainly have a better chance at winning the match if Bumrah and Shami would have contributed with more dismissals.
Image: AP