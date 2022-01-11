IND vs SA: 6 Indian batters with most Test runs in South Africa
Image: AP/PTI
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the highest Test run-scorer for India in South Africa, having scored 1161 runs in total after playing 15 matches.
Image: PTI
While scoring 79 runs during the IND vs SA 2nd Test, Kohli became the 2nd highest run-scorer for India in Test matches in South Africa. Kohli is currently playing in his 7th Test and has scored 690 runs so far.
Image: BCCI
Former legendary batter and current head coach of India, Rahul Dravid stands 3rd in the list, with a total of 624 runs to his credit in 11 matches.
Image: PTI
Cheteshwar Pujara is currently playing in his 10th Test match in South Africa and has scored a total of 526 runs in the rainbow nation so far.
Image: BCCI
Legendary Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly sits fifth on the list, having scored a total of 506 runs in eight matches.
Image: PTI
Ajinkya Rahane is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket in South Africa. He has scored 401 runs so far and is currently playing in his sixth Test.
Image: BCCI