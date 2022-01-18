IND vs SA: 6 Indian players who could prove to be match-winners in the ODI series
BCCI/PTI
KL Rahul will lead India in the ODI series against South Africa and he comes off a century and a half-century in the Test series. He will be expected to lead India from the front a prove to be a match-winner.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli stepped down from India's Test captaincy last Saturday. He can be a match-winner for India in the 1st ODI as he focuses solely on his batting, having shrugged of the responsibility of leading the side.
Image: AP
Rishabh Pant hit a century in the second innings of the third Test against South Africa, and he will look to continue his form in the limited-overs format.
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah returned with a five-wicket haul in the 3rd Test and can prove to be a match-winner in the 1st ODI. He will also serve as the vice-captain of India in the series.
Image: AP
Yuzvendra Chahal was added to the ODI squad and his valuable experience in the spin bowling department can prove to be a match-winning factor for India.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav will be also expected to come up with big knocks and be a match-winner in the 1st ODI between India and South Africa.
Image: AP