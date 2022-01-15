IND vs SA: 6 Players who impressed in Test series

Image: India Cricket Team/ Cricket South Africa/ Instagram
KL Rahul was the leading run-getter for Team India in the three-match Test series scoring a total of 226 runs from 3 matches played.
Image : Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Mohammad Shami had an outstanding series with the ball finishing with 14 wickets from 3 matches.
Image : Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Shardul Thakur finished with 12 wickets alongside Jasprit Bumrah, however, his wicket-taking average in the Test series was a little better than Bumrah.
Image : Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Keegan Petersen had an excellent series with the bat against India as he finished with a total of 276 runs from the 3 matches which were vital in terms of a series victory.
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram
South Africa skipper Dean Elgar ended as the second-highest run-getter in the series scoring 235 runs in the three matches and was instrumental in holding innings together.
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram
Marco Jansen was pretty impressive in his maiden series. The pacer not only contributed with the bat but also picked up 19 wickets finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker for the team.
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram