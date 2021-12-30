IND vs SA: 7 major records made as India beat South Africa in 1st Test
Image: Twitter@BCCI
KL Rahul's fantastic century in the first innings, coupled with some outstanding bowling, helped India record their first win at Centurion.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli became the first Asian captain to help Team India defeat South Africa at fortress Centurion.
Image: PTI
Mohammed Shami became the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets and the fifth Indian pacer.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to be involved in 100 dismissals as he achieved the milestone in just 26 Test matches.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
2021 is the second time when India have won four Tests outside Asia, having achieved the same feat in 2018.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
India's 113 run margin of victory is the second-highest against South Africa, having defeated them by 123 runs at Johannesburg in 2006/07.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli is the only Indian skipper to have won more than one Test in South Africa, having done so on the 2017/18 tour and this year's series.
Image: ANI