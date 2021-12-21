IND vs SA: All smiles at Centurion as Virat Kohli & Co. get into the groove
Team India was seen preparing hard for a third consecutive day for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.
In the pictures posted by the BCCI, the players can be seen smiling and chatting in their practice sessions.
The India vs South Africa Test series will commence on December 26 and will take place at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.
The following two Test matches will take place from January 3-7 and January 11-15, respectively.
