IND vs SA: Best photos from India's historic win at Centurion
KL Rahul started the match in a sublime manner as he and Mayank Agarwal both picked up half-centuries.
KL Rahul then went on to score a spectacular century to put India on the front foot.
Mohammad Shami was in stunning form as he grabbed five wickets to limit the Proteas to 197.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were also in top form as they picked up a few wickets as well.
Virat Kohli and Co. faltered a little in their second innings but managed to give a target of over 300 runs.
And once again the Indian pacers demolished the South African batting lineup.
Bumrah was especially good as took three vital wickets including the dangerous Dean Elgar at 77, as India won for the first time at the Centurion by 113 runs.
