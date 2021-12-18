IND vs SA: Best photos from Team India's fun 'Footvolley' session
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Indian team on Saturday began the first day of training ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa.
On their first day of training in Johannesburg, the Virat Kohli-led team participated in a footvolley session, which also included Head Coach Rahul Dravid.
KL Rahul can be seen having fun with Shardul Thakur after the end of their training in South Africa.
Rahul Dravid can be seen kicking the ball while playing for one of the two teams in the footvolley session with the Indian side.
Virat Kohli can be seen having fun with his teammates while playing the footvolley game during today's training session.
