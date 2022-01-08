IND vs SA: India's predicted XI for 1st ODI against Proteas
Image: ICC
KL Rahul has been named the captain of the ODI side in absence of Rohit Sharma and will feature in the three-match series against the Proteas.
Image: BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan received international call up after a gap of six months. The left-handed opener will likely be part of India's ODI XI.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific batter in the history of the format and he is most likely to feature in the playing XI.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav has been included in the ODI squad and considering his form, Team Indias might go with the Mumbai batter.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer has been in great touch since coming back from the shoulder injury last year. He is expected to play the ODI series against SA.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant has been added to the squad as the primary wicket-keeper and will most likely play the first ODI against SA.
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin made his white-ball comeback during the T20 World Cup. He might play as a first-choice spinner in the ODIs.
Image: BCCI
In absence of Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur has cemented his place as India's primary all-rounder. He is likely to play the first ODI.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah is India's leading pacer and will most likely feature in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to play the first ODI against South Africa after being included in the squad as one of the frontline pacers.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Chahar might be another pacer who could play the first ODI since Shami is not part of the squad and Siraj is injured.
Image: BCCI