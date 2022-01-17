IND vs SA: India's predicted XI for ODIs against Proteas
KL Rahul will lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The series will be his first assignment as an ODI skipper and he will open the batting for India.
Shikhar Dhawan was added to the squad for the ODI series and will open the innings with Rahul.
Virat Kohli will play his first ODI after being snubbed from captaincy last month. Having stepped down from Test captaincy as well, Kohli will now focus solely on his batting.
Suryakumar Yadav will bat at no. 4 for India against the Proteas. He played brilliantly during India's last ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Shreyas Iyer will be the key to India's middle-order in the match as he heads to the ODI series with good form.
Rishabh Pant scored a century against the Proteas in the final Test and is expected to be seen keeping the wickets.
Shardul Thakur took 12 wickets in the recently concluded Test series. He can be India's first-choice all-rounder in the 1st ODI.
Yuzvendra Chahal can play the 1st ODI ahead of R Ashwin as the latter didn't contribute with wickets in the Test series.
Jasprit Bumrah will be KL Rahul's deputy in the ODI series and will also lead the Indian pace attack.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar had good outings in the last few ODI series for India and is expected to find a place in the playing XI for the 1st ODI.
Deepak Chahar is likely to be the third pacer for India against the Proteas. He has contributed with both bat and ball for India in the past few series.
