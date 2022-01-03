IND vs SA: Key records that could be broken in 2nd Test
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is just one ton away from becoming the second-highest century-maker in international cricket.
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of surpassing Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin currently has 429 wickets in 82 matches.
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara is on the cusp of surpassing Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting in terms of the most Test runs scored in Johannesburg by an opposition batter.
Image: BCCI
Kohli is on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in Tests at the Wanderers amongst opposition batters. He currently has 310 runs in 2 Test matches at the venue.
Image: BCCI
Kagiso Rabada is just five wickets away from becoming the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests.
Image: AP