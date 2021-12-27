IND vs SA: Key records that were broken on Boxing Day Test match
Image: @BCCI/@CSA/Twitter
After a sensational century from KL Rahul, he became only the second Indian opener to hit a Test century in South Africa and the highest score as well.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter/CSA
KL Rahul scored his 4th century as an opener in England, Australia, and South Africa.
Image: AP
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's 100 run opening stand was the third-best Indian opening partnership against South Africa in their country.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara's golden duck means that he is now the Indian batter with most ducks at no.3 in Tests with nine ducks so far.
Image: BCCI/CSA
Mayank Agarwal's 60 run stand was his third-best score in away Tests.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli managed to reach 1500 runs in international cricket in South Africa with just three players ahead of him.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul has scored six of his seven centuries in Test cricket away from home.
Image: AP