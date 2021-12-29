IND vs SA: Key stats that emerged from Day 3 play as India leads by 146 runs
Rishabh Pant surpassed MS Dhoni to complete 100 dismissals in Tests as an Indian wicketkeeper
The milestone that grabbed most eyeballs on Day 3 was Mohammed Shami reaching a brilliant 200-wicket landmark in red-ball cricket
Ajinkya Rahane scripted an unwanted record to his name, having played 23 Test innings without a century
Shami scalped 39 wickets against South Africa in Tests which is his second most against any international team
Rahane scripted another unwanted record as he managed to score only two fifties and one century in his previous 29 Test innings
Shami claimed his career's third five-wicket haul against Proteas in red-ball cricket which is his most against any team
Quinton de Kock is the joint-fourth wicketkeeper to take four or more catches at least 29 times in an international inning
