IND vs SA: Kohli returns, KL Rahul & Co. hit top gear in nets for series decider
KL Rahul with the picturesque mountains in the backdrop at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. He will be looking to score valuable runs, having hit a century in the 1st Test.
Mayank Agarwal sweats it out in the nets. He will be hope full to score runs in the 3rd Test. He earlier scored a half-century at Centurion.
Rahul Dravid & Cheteshwar Pujara, sharing tips. Having silenced his critics after hitting a half-century at Johannesburg, Pujara will now look to continue his form at Cape Town.
Skipper Virat Kohli will be back for the third Test, after missing the 2nd Test due to back spasms. Hanuma Vihari is expected to make way for skipper Kohli in the playing XI.
Ajinkya Rahane heading to the nets for practice. He also replied to his critics by hitting a half-century in the 2nd innings at Johannesburg, during a century partnership with Pujara.
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls in the nets, after contributing with both bat and ball throughout the series. However, Ashwin is yet to make a mark in the series by his bowling.
Shardul Thakur practicing some shots after hitting 28 runs off 24 balls in the 2nd Test. He also took a seven-wicket haul in the 2nd innings of the Johannesburg Test.
Mohammed Shami bowling in the nets after three wickets in total at Johannesburg.
Jasprit Bumrah sweating it out in the nets after just one wicket in the 2nd Test match.
With Mohammed Siraj injured, Virat Kohli is expected to include Ishant Sharma in the playing XI for the 3rd Test.
Wriddhiman Saha practicing wicketkeeping ahead of the 3rd Test. He can play the match ahead of Rishabh Pant, who has had a poor series with the bat so far.
