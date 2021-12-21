IND vs SA: List of records Kohli, Shami, Ashwin, Pujara & Rahane can achieve
Virat Kohli is only 3 Test matches away from becoming the 12th Indian to compete in 100 matches for the national side.
Cheteshwar Pujara can add South Africa as the 3rd opponent against whom he can score more than 1,000 runs, having already done so against Australia and England.
Former Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is just three catches away from taking 100 catches in Test cricket.
With 427 wickets, R Ashwin is only seven wickets away from going past Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests.
Mohamed Shami can become only the fifth Indian pacer to claim 200 Test wickets if he gets five more scalps against South Africa.
