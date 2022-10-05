Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 05 ,2022
IND vs SA: Major records tumbles as India beat South Africa in the T20I series
Image: bcci.tv
Suryakumar Yadav achieved the milestone of scoring 1000 T20I runs for India in the 2nd T20I, which came after he played 573 balls only.
With a strike rate of 174, Suryakumar became the fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs by balls faced.
During his knock of 61 off 22 in the 2nd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav hit India’s 2nd joint-fastest fifty in just 18 balls.
India’s total of 237/3 in the 2nd T20I is the highest overall T20I total against South Africa.
India hit a total of 38 boundaries in the 2nd T20I, which is their 2nd highest overall total in the format.
In the 2nd T20I, Suryakumar and Kohli became the fastest pair to register a 100+ runs stand with a run rate of 14.57.
South Africa’s tally of 16 sixes against India in the 3rd T20I is the second highest no. of sixes hit against India in a T20I.
South Africa’s first innings total of 227/3 in the 3rd T20I is the second highest T20I total against India.
Courtesy of David Miller’s 100 in 2nd T20I, followed by Rillie Rossouw’s in the 3rd, both batters became the 3rd pair to score two 100s in a bilateral series.
