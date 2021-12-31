IND vs SA: Photos from India's celebrations after win over South Africa
Image: BCCI.tv
India defeated South Africa at the Centurion for the first time ever and the team celebrated just the right amount.
Image: BCCI.tv
KL Rahul picked up the player of the match award for his century in the first innings.
Image: BCCI.tv
The players were in a very happy mood as they left the stadium for their hotel.
Image: BCCI.tv
Upon their arrival at the hotel, they were greeted by the staff there to some dancing and the players joined in including skipper Virat Kohli.
Image: BCCI.tv
R Ashwin, Pujara and more of the players also joined in the dancing and celebrating after a well-deserved win.
Image: BCCI.tv
Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant cut a cake in celebration of 200 wickets and 100 dismissals respectively.
Image: BCCI.tv