IND vs SA: Photos from Team India's New Year celebrations in South Africa
Instagram Image: @virat.kohli/@deepak_chahar9
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's Instagram post with the Indian cricket team celebrating New Year.
Instagram Image: @rashwin99
Virat Kohli posing alongside fast bowlers and senior team members.
Instagram Image: @virat.kohli
Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli shared the picture of the Indian team celebrating New Year along with the support staff and head coach Rahul Dravid.
Instagram Image: @virat.kohli
Indian cricket team members posing alongside the New Year cake.
Instagram Image: @deepak_chahar9
The New Year cake for the Indian cricket team.
Instagram Image: @navdeep_saini10_official
Skipper Virat Kohli posing alongside wife Anushka Sharma on the new year's eve.
Instagram Image: @virat.kohli
Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar posing for a picture with fiance Jaya Bhardwaj.
Instagram Image: @deepak_chahar9
Indian opener Mayank Agarwal posing alongside wife Aashita Sood.
Instagram Image: @mayankagarwal
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj alongside wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Instagram Image: @mohammedsirajofficial
Indian stylish batter Shreyas Iyer with Mohammed Siraj.
Instagram Image: @shreyas41
Rishab Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Siraj share the frame during the New Year bash.
Instagram Image: @shreyas41
Navdeep Saini posing with Mohammed Siraj and Rishab Pant.
Instagram Image: @navdeep_saini10_official