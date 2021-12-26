IND vs SA: 'Preparations done!' Team India get ready for action-packed Boxing Day Test
Image: @bcci/Twitter
India have a strong side heading into the match with an experienced bunch who have previously played in South Africa
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Virat Kohli & Co. gather together as Rahul Dravid leads team huddle before Boxing Day Test match
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Coach Dravid picks the bat during team's training session ahead of Boxing Day Test match
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli practice fielding drills as preparation for 1st Test against South Africa
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Rishabh Pant practices wicketkeeping as Cheteshwar Pujara looks on during Boxing Day Test match warm-up session
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for final training session ahead of Boxing Day Test match
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Rahul Dravid gives pep talk to Team India, discusses strategies on playing approach for Boxing Day Test match
Image: @bcci/Twitter