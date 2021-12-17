IND vs SA: Sneak peek into Team India's luxury resort in South Africa
Image: AnushkaSharma/Instagram
Anushka Sharma used her Instagram story to share a photo of the South African resort area where the Indian team is now staying.
Image: AnushkaSharma/Insta
Rishabh Pant also posted a photo on his Instagram account showing a little stream running behind the official team hotel.
Image: RishabhPant/Insta
Cheteshwar Pujara also shared a picture of the team hotel with a caption that read, "Not a bad view".
Image: CheteshwarPujara/Insta
Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, shared a picture showcasing the lush green grass and blue sky from the balcony of his hotel room.
Image: MayankAgarwal/Insta
Mohammed Shami turned to his Insta handle to share a view from his hotel room. The pic shows a massive backyard behind Shami's room.
Image: MohammedShami/Insta
The Indian cricket team is currently staying at the Irene Country Lodge in South Africa, where they have gone to play a three-match Test series and as many ODI matches.
Image: IreneLodge/Facebook