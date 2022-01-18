IND vs SA: Snippets from Team India's photoshoot ahead of ODI series
Image: Twitter@BCCI
KL Rahul will make his debut as Team India's ODI skipper after Virat Kohli was stripped of the captaincy last month.
With KL Rahul having confirmed that he will open the batting, it remains to be seen if Ruturaj Gaikwad will get an opportunity in the ODI series, with Shikhar Dhawan expected to be the other opener.
KL Rahul hinted during his press conference on Tuesday that Venkatesh Iyer could feature in the ODI series as a fast-bowling all-rounder.
Jasprit Bumrah is set to take over the responsibility of vice-captain after various changes in leadership in Team India's ODI squad.
Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to make his return to the ODI squad as KL Rahul confirmed that the team are likely to require two spinners in the first two ODIs.
Jasprit Bumrah confirmed during his press conference that Mohammed Siraj is fit, meaning that the pacer could play a part in the ODI series.
Virat Kohli is set to play under another ODI skipper for the first time since he took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in January 2017.
