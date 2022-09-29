Vishal Tiwari
Sep 29 ,2022
IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav shatters Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan's record in T20 cricket
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav has played yet another incredible knock to help India win the first T20I against South Africa.
Image: BCCI
In the process, Yadav surpassed Mohammed Rizwan to achieve a massive T20I milestone.
Image: BCCI
Yadav has become the player to hit the highest number of T20I sixes in a single year (45).
Image: BCCI
Mohammad Rizwan held the record for hitting the highest number of sixes with his 42 sixes in 2021.
Image: ICC
Yadav recently rose to the No. 2 position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting rankings as he reclaimed the spot from Babar Azam.
Image: BCCI
