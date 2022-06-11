IND vs SA: Team India train for 2nd T20I in front of a packed Barabati Stadium in Cuttack
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The Indian cricket team began their preparation for the second T20I against South Africa on Saturday.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The practice session for Team India was held in front of a packed Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
In this picture, India batsman Shreyas Iyer can be seen practicing for the second T20I against the Proteas.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Indian pace sensation Umran Malik was also spotted practicing for the second T20I match.
Image: BCCI/Twitter