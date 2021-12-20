IND vs SA: Team India's intense training session under a microscope
A peek into Team India's intense nets session at SuperSport Park as KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli dive straight into the nets.
Pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah had a good time bowling as the conditions suited them.
Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant have a relaxed moment amid the intense training session.
Amidst a cloud cover and challenging conditions, the ball was bouncing a lot as seen here where Kohli ducks as the ball flys over him.
Skipper Kohli has a word with the team in the huddle then turns to head coach Rahul Dravid for a word.
