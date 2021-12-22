IND vs SA: Team India's predicted XI for 1st Test against South Africa
On the back of his successful return to Test cricket and in absence of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal could receive another cap in South Africa.
KL Rahul has fully recovered from an injury and is ready to play the Test series against South Africa. He has been named the vice-captain in absence of Rohit Sharma.
Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI despite his not performing well in Tests for a long time.
Virat Kohli will continue to lead the Indian Test side in South Africa. This will be his second away series against the Proteas as captain.
Shreyas Iyer, who made an impressive Test debut last month, will most likely play in the upcoming series in place of Ajinkya Rahane.
Rishabh Pant has returned to the Test side after a brief hiatus. He will most likely feature in the playing XI given that he is the first-choice keeper for India.
Hanuma Vihari, who has not received many opportunities since his Test debut, might get a cap in the upcoming series against South Africa.
Ravichandran Ashwin has travelled to South Africa as India's primary spin bowler and will feature in the playing XI in the first Test.
Mohammed Shami, who missed the home series against New Zealand, has returned to the Test squad and will most likely play in the starting XI.
Jasprit Bumrah, the right fast-bowler, has also returned to the Test side after a small break. He is expected to play in the first Test against South Africa.
Mohammed Siraj, who announced his entry into Test cricket with an amazing debut, will most likely feature in place of veteran Ishant Sharma.
