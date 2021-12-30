IND vs SA: Top moments from India's historic win against South Africa
Image: AP
KL Rahul started the match in a sublime manner as he and Mayank Agarwal both picked up half-centuries.
Image: AP
KL Rahul then went on to score a spectacular century to put India on the front foot.
Image: AP
Mohammad Shami was in stunning form as he grabbed five wickets to limit the Proteas to 197 in the first innings.
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were also in top form as they picked up important wickets in both the innings.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli and Co. faltered a little in their second innings but managed to give a target of over 300 runs.
Image: AP
One of the match's highlights was Mohammed Siraj's celebrating wickets like Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: AP
Bumrah was especially good as he took three vital wickets including the dangerous Dean Elgar at 77, as India won for the first time at the Centurion by 113 runs.
Image: AP