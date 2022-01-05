IND vs SA: Top performances in Tests by Indian bowler in South Africa
Image: ICC/Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja has the fifth-best bowling figures for an Indian bowler in South Africa. He took 6/138 in Durban in 2013.
Image: AP
Javagal Srinath took 6/76 against South Africa in Port Elizabeth during the 2001-02 tour.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Anil Kumble also took 6 wickets in an innings in South Africa. The leg-spinner has figures of 6/53 in Johannesburg during the 92/93 tour.
Image: PTI
Harbhajan Singh bamboozled the Proteas batsmen in 2010 as he picked up 7 wickets for 120 runs in Cape Town.
Image: PTI
Shardul Thakur is living up to his nickname 'Lord' as he single-handedly brought India back into the game in 2nd Test. 'Palghar Express' now has the best figures (7/61) by an Indian bowler in SA.
Image: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe