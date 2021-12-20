IND vs SA: Virat Kohli & Co. get into batting groove, turn up the heat ahead of 1st Test
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the rest of his teammates took the nets on Monday to prepare for the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
In the picture, Kl Rahul can be seen playing the cover drive while practicing in the nets ahead of the first Test, beginning December 26.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer, who made his debut against New Zealand last month, can be seen preparing in the nets in South Africa for his first away Test series.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not been in his best of forms, was also seen practicing with the rest of the Indian team at the SuperSport Park in Johannesburg.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Mayank Agarwal played some exceptional cricket against New NZ and will be hoping to get a chance in SA. Agarwal was also spotted at the training session on Sunday.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Rishabh Pant was seen hitting the ball all around the park in Centurion in order to prepare for the first Test against South Africa.
Image: BCCI/Twitter